Community Guidelines

Welcome to the Tinder community. If you’re honest, kind and respectful to others, you’ll always be welcome here. If you choose not to be, you may not last. Our goal is to allow users to express themselves freely as long as it doesn’t offend others. Everyone is held to the same standard on Tinder. We’re asking you to be considerate, think before you act, and abide by our community guidelines both on and offline. You heard that right: your offline behavior can lead to termination of your Tinder account.

Below is a list of our community policies. If you violate any of these policies, you might be banned from Tinder. Seriously, don’t make us Swipe Left on you—because there will be no do-overs once we do. We encourage you to report any behavior that violates our policies, and read up on our Safety Tips.

Tinder is not for:

Nudity/Sexual Content

We’re not asking you to comb your hair to one side or even speak in full sentences; but please keep it classy and appropriate for public consumption. No nudity, no sexually explicit content, and don’t chronicle all of your sexual desires in your bio. Keep it clean.

Harassment

Do not engage, or encourage others to engage, in any targeted abuse or harassment against any other user. This includes sending any unsolicited sexual content to your matches. Reports of stalking, threats, bullying, or intimidation, are taken very seriously.

Violence and Physical Harm

We do not tolerate violent, graphic, or gory content on Tinder, or any actions or content that advocate for or threaten violence of any sort, including threatening or promoting terrorism. Physical assault, coercion, and any acts of violence are strictly prohibited.

Content that advocates for or glorifies suicide or self-harm is also not allowed. In these situations, we may take a number of steps to assist the user, including reaching out with crisis resources.

Hate Speech

Any content that promotes, advocates for, or condones racism, bigotry, hatred, or violence against individuals or groups based on factors like (but not limited to) race, ethnicity, religious affiliation, disability, gender, age, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity is not allowed.

Private Information

Don’t publicly broadcast any private information, yours or anyone else’s. This includes social security numbers, passports, passwords, financial information or unlisted contact information, such as phone numbers, email addresses, home/work address.

Spam

Don’t be fake. Be real instead. Don’t use Tinder to drive people to external websites via a link or otherwise.

Promotion or Solicitation

Soliciting other users is prohibited on Tinder. It’s fine to invite your matches to something that you’re doing, but if the purpose of your profile is to advertise your event or business, non-profit, political campaign, contest, or to conduct research, we may delete your account. While we’re excited that you’re doing a comedy show next week, please don’t use Tinder to promote it.

Prostitution and Trafficking

Promoting or advocating for commercial sexual services, human trafficking or other non-consensual sexual acts is strictly prohibited and will result in your account being banned from Tinder.

Scamming

Tinder has a zero-tolerance policy on predatory behavior of any kind. Anyone attempting to get other users’ private information for fraudulent or illegal activity may be banned. Any user caught sharing their own financial account information (PayPal, Venmo, etc.) for the purpose of receiving money from other users may also be banned from Tinder.

Impersonation

Be yourself! Don’t pretend to be someone else.

Do not impersonate, or otherwise misrepresent affiliation, connection or association with, any person or entity. This includes parody accounts. While we think your Mike Pence profile is hilarious, you aren’t Mike Pence. And if you are, what are you doing on Tinder?

Minors

You must be 18 years of age or older to use Tinder. As such, we do not allow images of unaccompanied minors. If you want to post photos of your children, please make sure that you are in the photo as well. If you see a profile that includes an unaccompanied minor, encourages harm to a minor, or depicts a minor in a sexual or suggestive way, please report it immediately.

Copyright and Trademark Infringement

If it’s not yours, don’t post it. If your Tinder profile includes any work that is copyrighted or trademarked by others, don’t display it, unless you are allowed to do so.

Illegal Usage

Don’t use Tinder to do anything illegal. If it’s illegal IRL, it’s illegal on Tinder.

One Person, One Account

Tinder accounts cannot have multiple owners, so don’t create an account with your friend or significant other. Additionally, please don’t maintain multiple Tinder accounts.

Third Party Apps

The use of any apps created by anyone other than Tinder that claim to offer our service or unlock special Tinder features (like auto-swipers) is not allowed.

Account Dormancy

Tinder is fun to use... all the time! Use Tinder at the lake, use Tinder while eating cake. Use Tinder when you’re out, use Tinder when in doubt! But, if you don’t log in to your Tinder account in 2 years, we may delete your account for inactivity.

REPORT ALL BAD BEHAVIOR On Tinder: From your match list, Swipe Left on a row and tap the “Report” button to send us a quick, confidential report. From your message screen, tap the following icon and send us a quick, confidential report: While swiping, open a user’s profile, tap the following icon and send us a quick, confidential report: Off Tinder: If need be, contact local law enforcement, then contact us here CLICK HERE FOR TIPS ON DATING SAFETY.

Tinder reserves the right to investigate and/or terminate your account without a refund of any purchases if you have misused the Service or behaved in a way that Tinder regards as inappropriate, unlawful, or in violation of the Terms of Use, including actions or communications that occur off the Service but involve users you meet through the Service.