Intellectual Property

Below is a non-exhaustive list of trademarks and service marks owned by Match Group, LLC related to the Tinder brand.

You may not use the below marks without authorization from Match Group, LLC. If granted authorization and you use the below marks in publications distributed only in the United States, include the appropriate ™ or ® symbol on at least the first use and on those subsequent uses where the marks appear prominently. For publications distributed outside the United States, use of the ™ notice symbol is acceptable. It is also appropriate to use, instead of the trademark symbols, the trademark legends in the forms listed below:

Sample trademark legends:

For registered trademarks: TINDER is the exclusive registered trademark of Match Group, LLC, and is used with permission. For unregistered trademarks: TINDER is the exclusive trademark of Match Group, LLC, and is used with permission.

Flame logo:

For the Flame logo, please also indicate that the logo is copyright-protected. This can be done through either the combination symbol “™&© Match Group, LLC”, or the following legend (in addition to the above trademark legend):

Copyright [year of first publication] Match Group, LLC. All rights reserved. Used with permission.

The omission of a product, service name or logo from the below list does not constitute a waiver of any trademark or other intellectual property rights related to that product, name or logo.

If you see a website or app that uses a Match Group, LLC trademark inappropriately, we would like to hear about it. Report inappropriate use of a Match Group, LLC trademark to trademark@match.com.

Trademarks and Service Marks

IT’S A MATCH!™

PASSPORT™

REWIND®

SUPER LIKE™

SWIPE®

SWIPE LEFT™

SWIPE RIGHT®

TINDER®

TINDER CHANNELS™

TINDER GOING OUT™

TINDER GOLD™

TINDER PLUS®

TINDER SELECT™

TINDER SOCIAL™

TINDER STACKS™

TINDER PLACES™

TINDER U™

SWIPE SESSIONS™

SWIPESESSIONS™

SWIPE SURGE™

SWIPE NIGHT™















Patent List

The Service is covered by one or more of the following patents: